Security forces killed five suicide bombers and foiled the attack

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Security forces gunned down five suicide bombers on Thursday as they thwarted a major terrorist attack at the Frontier Corps Help Centre in Quetta.

According to Inter Service Pubic Relation (ISPR) Four Frontier Corps personnel suffered bullet wounds in the exchange of fire during the operation.

“Explosive ammunition laden vehicle with five suicide bombers tried to enter Help centre. Vigilant FC soldiers fired at terrorists and stopped their entry. All terrorists killed,” said media wing of ISPR.

The ISPR said: “All SBs apparently Afghani. Failed terrorists attempt was response to killing of their key terrorists last night in Kili Almas.”

Eyewitnesses said they heard multiple explosions and sounds of sporadic gunfire. The area where the attack took place is mostly residential, with a few government buildings also located. The security forces were now clearing the area and said the situation was under control.

Speaking to the media, Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the nation will fight terrorists till the last breath. “Our forces fought against terrorists like lions,” he said.

Advertisements