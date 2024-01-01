Security forces kills 10 militants in Waziristan operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: In a significant blow to militant activities in the region, Pakistani security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

In two separate operations around 10 terrorists were killed and were eight injured.

The operations was carried out in response to confirmed intelligence reports regarding the presence of militants, in the area. According to official sources, security forces swiftly engaged the militants’ position upon arrival, resulting in an intense firefight.

In the first incident in the exchange, six militants were killed, while six others sustained injuries.

“Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location, as a result of which, six khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured,” said an ISPR press release. Meanwhile, four terrorists were killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij were sent to hell.

In another incident, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, two khwarij were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured.

PM pays tribute to security forces

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan and injuring two others who were subsequently arrested. The prime minister praised the officers and personnel of security forces for their successful operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Spinwam, North Waziristan.

He said the entire nation was proud of the brave soldiers of the security forces.

“We will continue to fight against the specter of terrorism till its complete eradication from the country,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He vowed to continue crushing the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij.