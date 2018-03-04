Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition in Dera Bugti

F.P. Report

DERA BUGTI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in an operation conducted in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan on Sunday.

ISPR added that operation was conducted in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Dera Bugti district in Balochistan and forces recovered cache of weapons including RPG rockets, mines, explosive, and detonators.

Last month, the FC had apprehended 20 suspected terrorists during IBOs conducted in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin.

