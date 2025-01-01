Security forces repel terrorist attacks in multiple districts of KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : Security forces successfully repelled multiple attacks across Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province overnight, responding quickly to incidents in three separate districts.

In Lakki Marwat district, militants attacked the Sarai Gambila police station late at night. Officials reported that night vision equipment spotted suspicious movement. After an exchange of gunfire, the attackers fled the scene.

In Khyber district, armed people opened fire near the Jamrud Bypass, injuring two security officers. Authorities swiftly closed off the area and launched a search operation to find the offenders.

The wounded security guards were taken to a neighbouring medical institution for treatment. The report included no information on their condition.

In a third incident, unknown assailants struck a police checkpoint in the Tank district’s Mandi neighbourhood. Police replied with retaliatory fire, forcing the attackers to flee without casualties.