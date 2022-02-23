Security forces slay 10 terrorists in Hoshab

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Wednesday killed 10 terrorists including their commander during an operation conducted to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan.

The Security Forces based on the information of presence of terrorists’ camp and hideout in general area Hoshab, Balochistan conducted the operation, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Once the forces’ troops started cordoning the area, a heavy exchange of fire ensued as the terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire on the soldiers, it added.

The terrorists’ Commander killed among the 10 terrorists was identified as Master Asif alias Mukesh, who was terminated in exchange of fire.

These Terrorists were involved in recent incidents of firing and attack on security forces in Turbat and Pasni areas.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against the security forces.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR statement said.