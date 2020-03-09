Security institutions face questions after Kabul attack

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan security institutions are facing serious questions a day after at least 32 people were killed and 8 others were wounded in an attack on a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, the slain leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party.

The leaders who organized the event said that security leaders had provided assurances before Saturday’s gathering in Dasht-e-Barchi that the gathering would be safe from potential threats.

Last year, the same event commemorating Abdul Ali Mazari was targeted. 11 people were killed in that 2019 attack by mortars, gunfire and explosions. 95 others, including 12 women, were wounded.

Afghan security institutions are still trying to determine how highly armed insurgents managed to infiltrate a heavily-guarded area near a major political event, say the critics.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, second deputy chief executive, and Mohammad Karim Khalili, the head of the High Peace Council (HPC), who co-hosted the ceremony, say they had shared details of the event two weeks before with the security institutions and sought clear assurances about the safety of the gathering from the security organs.

“The government should have been shaken up because of the intensity of this attack. The government should have announced a day of national mourning and organized a nationwide sympathy campaign in Afghanistan. It should have assigned a probe team to investigate the incident,” said Mohaqiq.

“If they want to deceive us, it is not justifiable…we will make the government accountable if they do not come up with a clear answer,” said Karim Khalili.

The building where the insurgents had deployed is located only 400 meters away from the place where the event was underway.

“I saw the (attackers’) faces, they were looking like Hazara boys but they were strangers to me, they went towards the roof. One of them had a gun in his hand, the other one was not looking very decent in terms of how he dressed– his uniform. I said to him, ‘What kind of soldier are you that you even can’t even tie up your laces!’ he smiled at me and went towards the roof. 30 minutes later I heard the firing,” said Zaidullah, a resident in the area.

“The security guards of the Musala (place where the gathering was underway) wanted to check the place on their own, but the security forces did not allow them to and assured them that the area was safe,” said Rahmatullah, a resident in the neighborhood.

“There was chaos. The people were wandering around. Those wounded were lying on the ground and no one was there to support them,” said Reza, an eyewitness.

“It is surprising how they managed to deploy here,” said Sharif, an eyewitness.

“All aspects of this terrorist attack are under investigation, we will share the outcome of the probe with the people once the investigations are wrapped up,” said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior. (TOLOnews)