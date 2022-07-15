F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People Party leader and ex-federal minister Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has urged the provincial government of Sindh province to provide protection to Pakhtuns residing over there as they have a big contribution in the development, progress and prosperity of said province.

Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti was talking to media-persons in a press conference held at Mardan Press Club here on Friday. He told journalists that he strongly condemned the alleged acts to stop Pakhtuns from running business and their forced expulsion from the Sindh province. He stressed the PPP leadership and Sindh government to take up the matter as serious as well as provide security and protection to Pakhtuns residing on different parts of the province, otherwise, the fire of ethnic hatred would spread to other parts of the country.

He feared that it would create a big issue of law and order situation in the country if appropriate and effective steps were not taken on time. He demanded of the federal and Sindh provincial governments to take stern action against those who were found responsible in this connection.

He pointed out that Pakistan was already going through financial difficulties and the country could not afford the issue like ethnic hatred at this juncture. Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti alleged that through a well-planned conspiracy, Pakhtuns were not only barred from running their business but also they were being expelled from the areas located in Haiderabad, Sakkar and other adjacent areas.