Security officials foil attempted explosion in Laghman province

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Interior (MoI) says that police forces in Laghman province prevented the blast of a motorcycle load with explosives.

The ministry said in a press release Saturday, that terrorists had transported a motorcycle loaded with explosives to the Alingar district of Laghman province in order to target civilians, but was seized by the security forces.

A Taliban ammunition depot in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province was also seized, the statement reads.

The statement added, that dozens of mortar and rocket shells were recovered from the depot.

This comes as the Intra-Afghan peace negotiations are ongoing in Qatar, but Afghanistan is evident to War rage and escalation amidst peace talks.