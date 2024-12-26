Security on high alert across Sindh indefinitely

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chaired a high-level meeting in Larkana on Thursday to review security arrangements and the law and order situation across the province, particularly in preparation for the upcoming death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The meeting was attended by the Sindh inspector general of Police (IGP), additional IGP, DIGs, and SSPs, where DIGs briefed the participants on the security measures being implemented in the Larkana and Sukkur ranges.

The home minister emphasized that security would remain on high alert across Sindh until further notice, with strict instructions that no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated.

“Security must be coordinated and effective, especially as thousands of people are expected to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh from across the country,” Lanjar said.

He also directed authorities to immediately remove encroachments along the routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh and Naudero, ensuring smooth movement for attendees. Intelligence should be intensified in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Naudero and surrounding areas.

Action against criminal activity

During the meeting, the home minister also addressed the recent martyrdom of two police officers in an attack by dacoits in the katcha area of Shikarpur. Lanjar and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed their grief over the incident and directed law enforcement to take immediate action against the culprits.

The chief minister instructed the DIG Larkana to arrest the accused and submit a detailed report on the matter. He further urged the use of all available government machinery to restore peace in the area.

Lanjar echoed these sentiments, directing SSPs of Shikarpur and Kashmore to ensure systematic action against criminals and their facilitators. “The ongoing targeted operation against robbers must be intensified, and criminal gangs should be completely dismantled,” Lanjar asserted.

Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, observed annually on December 27, draws thousands of supporters to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, her final resting place, requiring heightened security and extensive preparations.