Security situation: PHC asks six question

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad asked six question in a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) regarding the deteriorating security situation in the province in written order while adjourned hearing for today (on Tuesday).

PHC directed the government to answers; 1. What is the procedure for providing security to judicial complexes, courts, and bar rooms? 2. Are Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) being implemented for security, and if not, why?

How many police personnel are deployed for security at judicial complexes and bar rooms? 4. How many and which kind of security equipment, fencing, security vehicles, metal detectors, and bag scanners are available with the police? What SOPs are in place for judges’ residences, and how is security being provided? 6. Are modern security devices available with police personnel, and what measures are in place to address security lapses?

PHC also sought information regarding security arrangements for judges’ movement and transportation, allocation of official residences to judges and security measures for those without official residences and additional security measures in sensitive areas.

PHC inquired regarding existence of a separate security unit for courts and judges, as per international standards and accountability procedures in case of security breaches while adjourned hearing for today.

PHC grant transit bail: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Sahibzada Asadullah granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former lawmaker Col (Retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja while directing him to appear before the relevant courts by 7th November. The counsel Alam Khan Adenzai advocate argued that the petitioner belongs to the opposition party and is a former Punjab Assembly member.

Eight cases are registered against him in Rawalpindi and Attock, the lawyer added. The petitioner wants to appear before the relevant courts but fears arrest before reaching the court.

Therefore, he seeks protective bail, the lawyer stated. PHC granted transit bail and directed Col (Retd) Ajmal Sabir Raja to appear before the relevant courts by 7th November.