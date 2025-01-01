Security sources trash PTI founder’s letter as another ‘flop drama’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Security sources have trashed news circulating on the social media regarding writing of a letter by former PTI chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan to the army chief, branding it another “flop drama” of the Pakistan Tehrek-i-Insaf.

Security sources confided to 24News TV channel that they did not receive any such letter. “Neither we got any letter from the convicted PTI founder nor we are interested to read such an epistle,” they added.

Commenting on the development, analysts remarked the establishment had already made it crystal clear if any issues necessitates dialogue then it should be held with the politicians.”

They said even there is such a letter then the establishment is not interested to receive it.

In a related development, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said he himself had neither seen the letter nor read it.

He recalled that his meeting with the army chief in Peshawar was focused on law and order situation. “No other meeting had been held with the army chief,” he added.

To a question, Gohar said “PTI founder told us he has written a letter to army chief and himself read the letter’s content to everyone in the meeting. If any reaction comes from the others they would welcome it.”