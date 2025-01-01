Security withdrawal from former CMs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Aurangzeb has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in response to a petition filed by former Chief Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), Mahmood Khan, challenging the withdrawal of his security, on Wednesday.

The counsel Shumail Ahmad Butt advocate argued that the security provided to former CM Mahmood Khan was withdrawn by the current Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, soon after he took office.

The lawyer stated that the Chief Minister had ordered the withdrawal of security from all former Chief Ministers, suggesting that they could hire private security guards if needed. It was mentioned that the security for the former Chief Minister had initially included two guards, which was later increased to eight guards, the lawyer argued. The caretaker government had submitted a response in the case, and now the elected government is required to provide its response, he added.

Court seeks reply KP govt reply within 14 days LG Mayors plea: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit response within 14 days to a petition filed by various city mayors and nazims seeking extension of three years, which would be facilitated through a legal amendment. Furthermore, they argued the court to grant financial and administrative powers provided by the law, on Wednesday.

The petition filed 29 mayors including president Local Council Association Himayat Ullah Mayar and other nazims while Babar Khan Yousafzai advocate argued the case before court. The provincial government, on the other hand, was represented by Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Faisal Ottmankhel.

The petitioners argued that they were directly elected by the people through local government elections, but the provincial government had failed to provide them with the necessary powers and funds to effectively govern their respective areas.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Kamran Hayat, heard the case. The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the provincial government had repeatedly violated the Local Government Act. The petitioners are seeking an amendment to Section 79 of the Local Government Act, which would extend their term by three years and provide them with the necessary powers and funds to govern their areas effectively. The petitioners alleged that despite their direct election by the people, they were not provided with the necessary powers and funds to perform their duties.

The counsel claimed that the provincial government had failed to fulfill its promises, made during the local government elections, to provide them with the necessary support and resources. The petitioners also argued that the provincial government’s actions had hindered their ability to serve the people. PHC directed Advocate General to provide arguments on the maintainability of the petition at the next hearing, scheduled on 24th April.