Sehat Card Plus, a magnificent project

The KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Salim Jhagra has announced that the provincial government has decided on the inclusion of cancer treatment in facilities being provided to needy patients under the health card plus scheme. According to the Provincial Health Minister, while considering the difficulties faced by poor cancer patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been decided to include cancer treatment in Health Card Plus.

According to him, now the cancer treatment facility will be available in various hospitals under the Sehat Card Plus scheme throughout the province. Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government initiated the Sehat Card Plus Scheme, a government-sponsored micro health insurance program under the Prime Minister’s Sehat Insaaf initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in late 2020. Later, the scheme was extended to other provinces then ruled by the PTI and coalition partners in mid-2021 except for Sindh which was governed by the PPP.

Presently, the treatment of deadly diseases has become unaffordable for the lower and middle classes while the provision of the Sehat Card Plus facility is a magnificent favour of the masses at this crucial time. The KP government has included outdoor treatment for a few diseases while a third-party audit system had been introduced to curb corruption and ensure transparency in this flagship project. While being in power, all political groups endeavour to introduce their legacy hence the Sehat Card Plus is the hallmark of the PTI government which earned huge admiration from the public so far.