Sehat Card Plus scheme in KP reviewed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus scheme was held here on Wednesday with the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair which discussed in details various matters to related Sehat Card Plus.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr. Abid Jamil, Secretary finance Ayaz Khan, Special Secretary Health Ubaidullah Kaka khel, Project Director Dr. Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

While briefing the forum about Sehat Card Plus, it was informed that under the scheme, free treatment facilities were being provided to 9.7 million households of the province at a cost of Rs 28 billion per annum. The participants were further informed that a total of 1139 health care facilities including public and private hospitals have been empaneled in order to provide quality healthcare services to the citizens.

The forum thoroughly discussed the various aspects of the Sehat card scheme with the purpose to further streamline the operational matters and decided to constitute a high level committee comprising experts from health sector which will submit short and mid term proposals for the purpose. The said committee will come up with short term proposals falling within the mandate of the caretaker provincial government however long term initiatives to this effect would be proposed for upcoming provincial government. Moreover, the committee will also suggest the proposals regarding improvement of services delivery system in the health facilities of rural areas of the province.

The chief minister Muhammad Azam Khan has termed Sehat Card Plus scheme as an important step for public welfare and said that the scheme could be further improved by removing the deficiencies from its process.