Sehat Card provides Rs1m free treatment facility to every family in Punjab: Buzdar

LAHORE (INP): Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card has been provided to every family in Punjab under which one million annual free health treatment facilities was provided to it.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he disclosed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government allocated Rs.400 billion for the Universal Health Insurance Programme and fulfilled its promise to provide free treatment facility to every citizen of Punjab. Usman Buzdar stressed that the example of Universal Health Insurance Programme is not found in the developing countries adding that free treatment facility is not a favour to anyone rather it is due right of the masses.

He emphasized that the PTI government gave utmost focus on improving health facilities across Punjab. He informed that fatal diseases including cancer can be treated through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. The chief minister intimated that cardiac diseases, hepatitis, liver diseases, TB, AIDS and emergency fracture can be treated free of cost from the quality private hospitals across the province.

He highlighted that the example of Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Project is difficult to find in the history of the country. Usman Buzdar underscored that the PTI government enhanced its health budget to Rs.399 billion and allocated a huge amount for the improvement of the health sector in the history of Punjab.

