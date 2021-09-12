Seizure of Afghanistan’s accounts will create humanitarian crisis: Sheikh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that the world desired Afghanistan to become Scandinavia in eight days as the seizure of Afghan accounts was not sensible thinking and it could create humanitarian crisis.

He said, ‘We should hope that Taliban would take steps with the world and would not allow terrorist outfits TTP or Daesh to use their land as they had said.’

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that intelligence chiefs of eight countries visited Pakistan yesterday (Saturday) including two superpowers. He stated this while holding a press conference at a local hotel here. In the present circumstances, no desire of India be fulfilled and no bloodshed occurred. He said that Indian media shouting to impose ban on Pakistan.

He said that Narendra Modi’s media leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan Army on Panjsher’s fabricated stories and airing baseless news stories. It should bear in mind that Pakistan’s interest in Afghanistan was only peace, stability and development. ‘Indian media is based 80 to 85 percent on lies,’ he said adding that Pakistan Army had protected its board to avoid any terrorism activity.

He said that Pakistan had great significance geographically in the region. Pakistan would also talk to the world on peace. The Interior minister said, ‘We facilitated Mula Biradran to sit with Americans at tables for the cause of peace.’

The United States left Afghanistan by signing an agreement and Pakistan did not sign any signature on that. We did not guide them to do anything but we are only facilitator of peace, he said. He said, earlier, diplomatic planes had to request Pakistan for flying in her air limits but after the successful foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan now they request to land in the country.

Speaking about Pakistan’s efforts on foreigners from Afghanistan, he said ‘Pakistan Army had allowed to move eight to ten thousand people (foreigners) with great hospitality from Pakistan to their homelands, or where they want to go.’The Interior Ministry had issue 21 days visa to them and issued even one month visa to those foreigners, who could not fly to their destinations due to flight delays etc.

He said, ‘There is no refugees camp across the country and those, who entered the country illegally had been sent back even from Karachi.

Replying to a question about U.S. President Joe Biden’s talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said that they talked around 70 minutes and it was a great step. He said that after a gap of seven to nine months two superpowers talk to each other. The Interior Minister said that bitterness between U.S. and China also create problems for impartial countries like Pakistan.

Replying to another question, he said that Pakistan could appeal to the world to avoid any crisis in the aftermath of seizure of Afghanistan’s accounts. Replying to another question, he said if Ashraf Ghani had accepted PM Imran Khan’s words then he had not to escape like this.

Pakistan leaves Afghanistan’s decision on Afghans. ‘Pakistan do not interfere and it will not allow others to interfere. He said 4 million Afghan refugees were already living in Pakistan and the Pakistan government would also contemplate on their fate when Afghan government stood stable.

Answering a question on fate of Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming set-up (2023 general elections), he said that he (Nawaz) had gone leaving one set-up. Replying to a question on the acceptance of Afghan government, he said that Pakistan had accepted and it was Imran Khan’s decision. He desired for peace in the region and was in contact with China and Russia and PM will meet on September 17 with them. A meeting was also possible with Iranian President, he added.

Rasheed said that sectarian issues were being created in the country and foreign elements were involved in it.

He said that do not conceive D-Chowk Islamabad as Hide Park. He appealed to do politics and no one would be allowed to create religious differences.

Imran Khan and his cabinet wanted to introduce electronic voting machines and if opposition had any reservations on them it should come at table to talk resolve the same.

He said that amendment bill would be introduced. ‘We want to introduce electronic machines to honour elections. Answering a question, he said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s reservations would also be removed on the machines.

Answering a question, he said that PDM was coming to take our resignations on December 30 and they had again re-started the same practice as well as had announced public gatherings. He said that it sounded that they were not against us rather they were on election campaign as the fourth year of the government had started. Replying to a question, he said these were the days of Bilawal to play.

He said that Cantonment Boards elections were being held today after 15 years in the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.