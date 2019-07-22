‘Selected PM can’t get off container’: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan needs a leader who can effectively present the country abroad.

This he said while sharing his views on Twitter, Bilawal said that it is a pity that selected PM Imran Khan can’t get off his container even when he is representing country abroad.

He wrote that Imran Khan is a ruler, not a leader. Pakistan needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself.

Bilawal asked if government does opposition and opposition does opposition then who is left to run the country.

Let it be known that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a big gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at the Capital One Arena in Washington, and said that plunderers of national wealth are desperately seeking NRO, adding that despite the messages even from the outside, he will not let accountability go.

Imran Khan said that the previous rulers would have to return the looted money if they wanted to get rid of jail or go abroad.

He said that Naya Pakistan is a place now where any public office holder is accountable to the public. Deliberating the contours of his Naya Pakistan based on the principles of State of Madina, Imran Khan said it would ensure meritocracy, accountability for the influential and unformed curriculum to end the apartheid education system.