Selena Gomez reacts after Bella Hadid deletes post over her comment

Monitoring Desk

HOLLYWOOD: Selena Gomez had recently caught the public’s eye after she extended an olive branch to Bella Hadid by commenting on her Instagram post, which was deleted over it later.

The Lose You To Love Me hit maker was not too happy about finding out her attempt of burying the hatchet with his former flame The Weeknd’s ex girlfriend was not welcomed.

The news was broken after a fan of Selena took matters into their own hands and reacted to Bella’s move. No sooner Selena, too commented on the fan’s post saying: “That sucks”, along with a fitting teary eyed emoji.

Selena seemed to reach out to her foe by commenting on her Instagram post. However shortly after Selena’s post became visible, Bella made the move to delete the singer’s comment.

Although there is no news on the reasoning behind Bella’s actions, fans are waiting to hear her side of the situation for an understanding.

Selena and Bella had a public fallout earlier when the former started dating The Weeknd soon after he broke up with the latter.

Bella had reacted by unfollowing Selena back in 2017 and was unfollowed back by her as well as The Weeknd a few months later.