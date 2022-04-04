Self-serving politics and role of judiciary

President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly on Sunday. According to the official press release of the President Secretariat, the President accorded his approval to the prime minister’s advice ‘under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Earlier, during his short, televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he had advised the President to dissolve the assembly, paving way for the holding of fresh elections in the country.

Apparently, the actions of the PTI leadership that inhabited the top slots of the government including the President, Prime Minister, and his aides had pushed the country into a political crisis because of their self-centered and unwise steps during the recent weeks specifically after the submission of the no-confidence motion against Premier by the opposition in the National Assembly. The PTI leadership handled this issue with extreme political immaturity including personal attacks on its rivals and unpleased PTI MPs coupled with charges of treason to the nation, using sensitive state matters and religion for political gain, and trying to resolve the issue of the no-confidence motion through street power along with attempts to involve national institutions in the political affair.

This foul play not only intensified the government’s hostilities with friends and foes but also abolished the scopes of any political understanding between the government and joint opposition. The joint opposition rushed to the Supreme Court to lodge a complaint against the unconstitutional actions of the government while the Chief Justice of Pakistan also took a so moto notice of the grave state of the political and constitutional affairs in and outside the Parliament.

Presently, the judiciary has taken the matter into its hand and any blame game of the politicians is less likely to work. The current political fiasco has endangered the sovereignty, constitution as well as prestige of the nation. The unwise and self-centered actions and egoistic approach of Political leaders had created a wide division in the nation and promoted political radicalization among the masses. Hence, the court must ascertain the facts instead of relying on politically motivated assumptions.