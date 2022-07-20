Selfish leaders and national laws

The Brazilian far-right President has told the foreign Ambassadors and political elite of his party that he wants to correct the flaws in the county’s electoral system and intends to bring transparency and real democracy to Brazil. According to details, President Bolsonaro is wary of modern electronic voting systems and intended to reintroduce a paper printout to be made of each vote cast, suggesting the absence of a paper trail had made cheating easier.

The so-called nation’s savior and setting President of the country continued to blast the voting system during the speech that lasted nearly an hour in front of dozens of foreign ambassadors invited specifically to listen to him discuss the topic. According to him, Brazil is three months away from the election and the electoral process cannot simply be held amid mistrust and uncertainty.

Jair Bolsonaro is a former military officer, a veteran politician, and serving President of Brazil. Bolsonaro, whose military career is full of conspiracies and convictions, while his political history is filled with betrayals and allegiance shifts throughout his civic service. Bolsonaro started politics from the platform of Brazil’s Christian Democratic Party and shifted to several parties until he reached to country’s presidency in January 2019. After getting into power he formed a new party Alliance for Brazil to set the stage for his future political career.

According to reports, Jair Bolsonaro exploited the nationalism and far-right sentiments of his countrymen and successfully sailed through the Presidential contest, and enjoyed power for more than four years. However, as the election comes closer, Bolsonaro’s belief in Brazil’s electoral system is diminishing sharply. Although, he pointed a finger at the electoral laws but did not provide evidence of fraud, rigging, or cheating of electoral laws while the Superior Electoral Court insists the system is fair and transparent. After, repeated allegations by the sitting President, the Brazilian top court opened an investigation into Bolsonaro’s motives in this regard. In fact, Bolsonaro is facing poor polling results during his election campaign for his second term in office, so the nation’s savior started attacking the constitution and electoral system as preemptive measures to use this smokescreen to retain power in the future.