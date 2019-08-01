Semenya to miss World Championships

Monitoring Desk

Johannesburg: Caster Semenya says she will not defend her World Championship 800m title in September after a setback in her challenge to the restricting of testosterone levels in female runners. But the South African said she would “continue her fight for human rights” despite her “disappointment”.

Semenya has twice appealed against IAAF rules preventing her from running without medication. But a ruling allowing her to compete has now been overturned. Semenya is challenging new rules from the sport’s world governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations, that she and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) must either take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile or change to another distance.

Semenya had been able to race while awaiting the decision of a Swiss court, having previously lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in May. The latest ruling by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court means she will not be allowed to compete at the World Championships in Doha. (BBC)