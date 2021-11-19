Senate approves NAB Amendment Ordinance, journalists’ protection bill amid opposition’s protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The upper house of the Parliament, Senate, on Friday has approved National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021 and journalists’ protection bill.

During the session chaired by speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, the opposition parties recorded their protest and chanted slogans against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). They also tore the copies of the agenda and demanded to bring the bills to the committees.

The upper house of the Parliament gave green signal to the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 and journalists’ protection bill. The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 have also been approved.

Meanwhile, Sadiq Sanjrani expressed resentment and said that Senate chairman is being targeted when there is no majority in the House. It’s an old habit of the opposition, he added.

While addressing the members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-INsaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed said that legislation for the best interest of the county was carried out inside the Parliament. Opposition parties want deal and NRO, he added.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government is coordinating with the US authorities for repatriation of Saifullah Paracha and some other Pakistanis from Guantanamo Bay.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been raising voice for the people handed over to the US during the Afghan war.

He said seven new educational institutes will be constructed in Islamabad territory. He said 230 new class rooms are built in thirty one institutes of the capital.

The minister said the federal government provided over 39 billion rupees to public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last three years.