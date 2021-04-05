Senate approves resolution on free corona vaccine to all Pakistanis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Kamran Murtaza from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) presented a resolution in the Upper House of the parliament for providing the free coronavirus vaccine to all Pakistan citizens which was passed by the Senate amid the rivalry of the two groups of the oppositions.

Kamran Murtaza’s resolution received 43 votes in favour while 31 votes were cast against it with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

The divided opposition senators protested over the Senate Chairman ruling on the resolution. The resolution reads, “Citizens are being vaccinated free against coronavirus in most countries while vaccination is very expensive in Pakistan.

Pakistan has contracted a private company to order vaccine.” The resolution says that the cost of vaccine in other countries is Rs 1500. “This is in violation of Article 38 of the Constitution,” the resolution further reads.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani said that corona is a global pandemic and vaccine should be provided free for all citizens and it should not be politicized at all as coronavirus is everyone’s problem. He also demanded the price of vaccines in the open market should be kept low.

Gillani hailed the resolution and said the government has prioritized the vaccine for healthcare workers and old age citizens but it is needed for all citizens. Gillani said he would bring all opposition together and senate affairs will be run accordingly.

He also recited a couplet of poet Ahmed Faraz: Yousaf na thay magar sar-e-bazar aa gaye, khush-fehmian yeh thein — kay khareedaar aa gaye, Ab dil mein hosla na sakat bazoun mein hai, ab ke muqable pe mere yaar aa gaye! PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar said 27 senators from five opposition parties will sit separately in the senate and will play the real of real opposition.

Tarrar said the murder of a judge in broad daylight is a sad incident and KP and the federal government will have to look into the matter.

He urged that a committee should be formed to investigate the incident of installing spy cameras in the Senate to probe whose plan was that. PMLN senator praised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which has played its role in an efficient manner in the Daska election.

“We all know what the government agencies did to win this election. People’s vote is very valuable and should not be stolen through government agencies.” Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani urged all senators to wear masks.

Leader of the House in Senate Wasim Shehzad in his remarks said today (Monday) is the first day of the new parliamentary year of Senate. “First of all, I would like to congratulate Chairman Senate. Then I congratulate Opposition Leader Yousaf Raza Gillani for coming to the fore. In a parliamentary system, the opposition has its special importance and disagreement is the beauty of democracy.” “We once again invite the opposition parties to work together as all had seen the street opposition,” Wasim Sajjad said.

Senate Leader of the House urged all senators to bring such a system where losers and winners are satisfied.