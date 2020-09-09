Senate body defers Constitution (amendment) bill till next meeting

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday deferred the Constitution (Amendment) bill 2020 (Amendment of Article 73) till next meeting for further consideration.

The committee discussed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 introduced by Senators Manzoor Ahmed, Kalsoom Parveen, Molana Haidri, Akram, Sardar Shafiq, Mir Kabeer, Shahi, Bazai, Usman Kakar, Ghous, Ab-ida Azeem, Sajjad Turi, Hilal Ur Rehman, Mian Atiq Sheikh, Mirza Afridi, Gul Bashra, Mushtaq Ahmed and Javed Abbas.

The purpose of the amendment bill was to amend Article 73 of the Constitution. The members of the committee gave their opinion on the amendment bill and decided that according to the opinion of the members, the bill would be reviewed in detail in the next meeting so that the committee could reach a concrete conclusion.

The Finance Ministry official apprised the committee that the National Assembly had the power to

pass a finance bill under Article 73. The Finance ministry opposed the amendment bill. The committee, while studying the bill in detail, adjourned further consideration of the bill till the next meeting. The committee also reviewed point of public importance regarding the sit in of the employees of the State Life Insurance Corporation for their demands raised by Senator Mushahidullah in Senate sitting held on April 26, 2019. The Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation said that the SECP had directed all insurance companies to ta-ke steps to reduce the exp-enses. On which the board took appropriate action and promoted all the sales officers as sales managers, he added. He said that field agents were not considered employees of State Life and these agents work was on commission basis.

Senator Mushahidullah emphasized that a large number of people were still suffering and they could not fulfill their domestic needs. The Chairman Committee also called for resolving these issues and decided that it would be considered in detail in the next meeting of the committee in the presence of SECP officials.

Referring to the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi to amend Article 140 of the Constitution, Senator Javed Abbasi said that there must be a provision in the Co-nstitution for the appointment of Advocate General of the IHC. After discussion, it was decided that the presence of the Law Minister would help in making a better decision on this issue.

The committee also adjourned the discussion on the bill till the next meeting.