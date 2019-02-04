Senate body rejects new Hajj policy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs has rejected the new Hajj policy on Monday.

Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs held a meeting in Karachi with chairman Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri in chair.

During the meeting, the committee chairman termed the rise in expenses of Hajj as “drone attack” on poor people.

Talking to media after the meeting, Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri while strongly criticising the government said that the federal minister for religious affairs and Secretary religious affairs didn’t even have time to attend the meeting.

He said that the new Hajj policy is a new plan for corruption, adding that they would raise the issue at every forum.