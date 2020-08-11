Senate Body shows displeasure over absence of CEO K-Electric

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday expressed dismay over continuous absence of CEO K-Electric and decided to issue summon to him.

The Committee which met with Senator Fida Muhammad in the Chair observed that people of Karachi was facing immense problems due to unscheduled power outage for which the company should be taken to task.

The meeting was attended by Senators Agha Durrani, Akram, Moula Bux Chandio, Mirza Afridi, Ali Jamot, Hilalur Rehman, Hidayatullah and Mushah-idullah Khan and other senior officials of ministry of power division and concerned departments.

Briefing the Senate Panel, the CEO Tribal Electric Supply Company told that an amount of Rs 368.06 million was allocated for electrification of villages in various erstwhile tribal districts through SDGs. Out of total, Rs 252.717 million had already been spent in this regard while Rs 115.343 million was still available. The Funds were received in April 2018 but Election Commission of Pakistan imposed ban on development projects due to general elections, he said.

The committee was assured that 100% progress and utilisation would be completed by December 2020. The committee also discussed the matters of suspension and transfer of 3 HESCO officials, inquiry into alleged offensive behavior and excessive billing by XEN and SDO of SEPCO, heavy bills sent to the affectees of floods in Mirani dam in district Kech, new grid station at Jaura Kalan.