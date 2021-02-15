Senate body urges to generate employment opportunities, along with financial assist

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On February 15th, Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety highlighted the challenge of unemployment.

The Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety emphasized on the urgent need to generate employment opportunities for the people along with providing them financial assistance.

Under the chairmanship of Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, the committee was briefed about the current status and progress of the ongoing and future plans of the organization. Upon this matter,

Chief Executive of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division commented that Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population which is around 230 million.

Chief Executive also remarked that people of many areas of Balochistan are living below the poverty line while some districts of Sindh, Thar, Badin, Thar and some of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also living in extreme poverty.

Furthermore, Senate Standing committee was also informed that the organization is working with 130 institutions in 144 locations across the country, adding that 38,600 projects in the fields of health, education, water and construction have been completed and further work on these projects is being accelerated in collaboration with the government.

In addition to this he underscored that two programs including Ehsaas interest free loan and Ehsaas Amdan were being executed by the government to help the poor. Highlighting that a system of poverty assessment has been envisaged with the help of World Bank to identify those who are very poor. Under this system, the standard of their poverty will be determined through scrutinizing their data which was also appreciated by the government.

During the meeting the committee was informed that 4.5 million people are benefiting under Benazir Income Support Program, mentioning that the maximum amount under Ehsaas Amdan Program is Rs. 75,000 per person while 55 percent women have been included in the program.

The government has promised to provide Rs 5 billion under the Ehsaas interest free loan program.

Regarding the five-year plan, committee was informed that the institution has a five-year plan for poverty alleviation from 2021-2026, the aim is to improve the living standard of the poorest women by providing financial assistance to them as well as bring the backward areas to the level of the developed areas of the country.

On the matter, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubair expressed her views saying that people in some areas of Karachi are living in extreme poverty and special attention needs to be paid to these areas.

Moreover, the authorities also informed committee regarding the work that has been done by the organization in Kotsal area in Karachi and adjoining areas and data is being collected from the areas where people are living in poverty. Senator Mirza Afridi, during the meeting, showed a video of an orphan from a backward area of FATA selling candies and other items. Mentioning orphans he said that this child does not even have an identity card. What is the strategy of the institution for such orphans and helpless children, he questioned.

The committee was informed that there are already institutions like Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Benazir Income Support Program which are providing financial assistance and shelter.

Highlighting poverty level across country Chairman Committee Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that the organization should visit all the districts of the country especially FATA, Thar in Sindh province and Noshki and other districts in Balochistan to find out where the poverty score is high. Chairman Committee Senator Dr. Jamaldini said that the situation in Balochistan province is very bad due to poverty. Noshki district is somewhat better due to border trade but there is no sign of ground water there.

He said that he himself has constructed 8 to 10 dams in this district and directed to address the serious water problem in the district should be addressed on priority basis.

Regarding poverty reduction target, committee was informed that in 2015, the poverty reduction target was set at 25% which was brought down to 12% through the efforts of the organization which is appreciable.

Senator Mirza Afridi said that artificial rains are used to meet the water shortage in Dubai. He said that the artificial rain company has been invited to visit Pakistan and steps are being taken with regard to artificial rain to meet the water shortage in Balochistan which will also create employment opportunities. He said that China has also benefited from this technology.

Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum expressed his views by adding that no country can become rich by giving money to the people. Along with helping the poor, employment opportunities should be provided to them and they should be made skilled.

He further stressed on the need to impart textile training to the people for their betterment.

The members of the committee paid homage to the efforts of Chairman Committee Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini. Whereas, the Chairman of the Committee appreciated the performance of the division and paid tributes to the other members of the Committee.