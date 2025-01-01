Senate by-election postponed in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The polling scheduled for 29 May to fill a vacant Senate seat from Punjab will no longer take place, according to sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, the by-election process had been deferred due to an ongoing court case regarding reserved seats, Election Commission sources revealed. The Senate election in Punjab has been postponed because of the case concerning reserved seats, sources added.

A new senator will only be elected once the Punjab Assembly’s electoral college is complete.

The election to fill Senator Sajid Mir’s seat is now contingent upon the court’s decision.

The Senate by-election will remain suspended until the court delivers its verdict, according to sources from the Election Commission.