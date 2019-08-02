Senate chairman calls on PM Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A day after surviving a crucial no-trust vote in the Senate, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, and senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif were present in the meeting.

PM Khan felicitated Sanjrani on getting through the opposition’s no confidence-motion and regaining the trust of the upper house of parliament.

Expressing the hope that the Senate chairman would run the house amicably, the prime minister said he (Sanjrani) had previously discharged his responsibilities in a commendable manner.

In Thursday’s crucial session, the Senate took up the motion against Sanjrani.

The opposition moved a motion seeking Sanjrani’s removal, which was endorsed by 64 senators.

In subsequent secret balloting, the opposition fell short of three votes when the final results were announced.

A total of 50 votes were polled in favour of the motion as five votes rejected and 45 cast against it.