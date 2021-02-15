Senate Committee discuss ‘The National Highway Safety Bill 2020’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Discussion over Bi-annual budget allocation and Private Member’s Bill titled ‘The National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi held on Monday during the Senate Committee on Communications.

During the meeting, the dignitaries discussed and were briefed on Bi-annual budget allocation and expenditure of the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments. Other than this the matter of number of Toll Plazas established on the Highways and Motorways in the country, for consideration and report, was also discussed by the Committee.

The meeting was attended by Senator Salahuddin Tirmizi, Senator Mir Yusaf Badini, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini and Senator Gianchand. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA and other officials of concerned departments.

Regarding the payment method of Kaghan to BabuSar to project, committee also discussed the implementation status of payment to land owners whose land was acquired for the construction of Kaghan to BabuSar top.

Furthermore, brief the committee under rule 196 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, NHA is responsible to fulfill the proposal of the said committee as the motion was also adopted in the House.

While commenting on payment to land owners, Chairman NHA remarked that three weeks time were requested for finalizing a PC-1 regarding payment to land owners which would be submitted to Ministry of Planning, adding that PC-1 would also be approved in CDWP and later payment would be made to the land owners whose land was acquired for the construction of Kaghan to BabuSar top.