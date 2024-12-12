Senate condemns Israeli bombings in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Senate today passed a unanimous resolution condemning the Israeli bombing in Gaza and other countries.

The resolution, moved by Sherry Rehman, expressed profound concern over the systemic exercise of impunity by Israel in its actions against Palestine,

The House noted with alarm the exploitation of the political vacuum caused by regime collapse in Syria, which Israel is using to advance its unilateral agenda. This agenda now extends beyond Palestine to violations of the sovereignty of Syria and many other countries.

The Senate also strongly condemned the killing of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency team members.

It further condemned Israel’s recent legislative measures aimed at undermining a mandate of United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which provides essential aid in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan and Syria.

This move will severely impact access to health, education and vital services for Palestinian Refugees and threatens the right of return for Palestinian Refugees as enshrined in International Law.

It also noted that since the start of the current onslaught 44,612 Palestinians have been martyred and 105,834 injured including women and children.

The Senate condemned the targeted killing of over hundred and eighty journalists during Israeli bombings in Gaza and the deliberate destruction of critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and residential areas.

The Upper House reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, recognizing its moral, political and legal obligations. Pakistan reiterates its consistent support for the two state solution of the Palestine issue as enshrined in the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

The House reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Palestine and called for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine based on internationally agreed parameters of the pre-1967 borders with Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

The Senate called on the international community to take decisive action to protect Palestinian lives, hold Israel accountable for war crimes and ensure compliance with international humanitarian law. It said an end to the culture of impunity is essential for achieving peace, justice and the protection of human rights in Palestine, the occupied territories and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Lawmakers have emphasized the need for reconciliation and dialogue among the political parties for the sake of the country.

Speaking in the Senate, Jam Muhammad said all the political forces need to forge a national reconciliation and find a middle way to take the country forward.

Irfan Siddiqui called for ending the politics of confrontation and to sit together to sort out problems peacefully. He said the government is ready for dialogue as it does not shy from talks.

Ali Zafar said the door for dialogue should be kept open and the government needs to take appropriate confidence building measures to have a meaningful dialogue.

Sherry Rehman said negotiations are the only way forward but there should be no strings attached with that process.

Aimal Wali Khan criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and spouse of the PTI leader for misleading the youth.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Talal Chaudhry, Dost Muhammad Khan, Mohsin Aziz, Abdul Wasay and Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan.

The House will now meet again tomorrow [Friday] at 10:30 in the morning.