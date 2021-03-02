Senate elections to be held today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Elections to be conducted on Wednesday (today) and in these elections three provincial assemblies and the National Assembly would elect 37 senators, as the Punjab Assembly has already elected 11 senators unopposed.

Those elected unopposed in Punjab are Kamil Agha, Saifullah Nyazee, Afnanullah Khan, Aon Abbas, Ejaz Chaudhry, Sajid Mir and Irfanul Haq Siddiqui on general seats; Azam Tarar and Syed Ali Zafar on the technocrat seats and Zarqa Suharwardy and Saadia Abbasi on the women seats.

Whereas, in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twelve candidates will be elected and

from Sindh, two from federal capital would be elected senators.

While revealing the names of contestants, in federal capital, a one-to-one contest between Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani would be held for a general seat while PTI’s Fauzia Arshad and PML-N’s Farzana Kausar would contest for a woman’s seat.

In Balochistan, 32 candidates would compete for 12 seats.

Including 16 for seven general seats and four for two technocrat seats, whereas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 candidates remained in the contest for seven general seats, five candidates for two technocrats’ seats, five for the women’s seats and four for a non-Muslim seat.

In Sindh, a total of 17 candidates remain in the contest – 10 for seven general seats, four for two technocrats seats and three for the two women’s seats.