Senate grants extension to Law and Justice body for presentation of reports

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Upper House of the Parliament on Friday granted 30-day extension to Standing Committee on Law and Justice for presentation of reports on three legislative proposals.

The House passed three motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committee on Law and Justice for presentation of reports on three legislative proposals incl-uding the Constitution (A-mendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 140); the Constitution (A-mendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 73) and the Constitution (Am-endment) Bill, 2020 (Ame-ndment of Article 100).

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, a member of the Committee Asad Ashraf presented reports of the Committee on the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and on a Point of Public Importance regarding representation of provinces in regulatory authorities. Chairperson Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance regarding bleak future of the employees of ERRA.

The House considered and adopted report of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions on its visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 11 to March 12, 2020.