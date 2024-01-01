Senate Opposition demands update on Balochistan situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in Senate, Shibli Faraz on Tuesday demanded the government of a briefing over the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan in the wake of recent terror incidents.

The 342nd Senate session commenced with Deputy Chairman, Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair as the House offered fateha for the deceased who lost their lives in Balochistan incidents. Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP) led the prayer. Senator Shibli Faraz said the situation in Balochistan needed to be addressed through effective measures and the government should take the House into confidence on the matter.

He emphasized the need for conducive environment in the province to attract investments, and improve stability. The Opposition Leader also regretted the delay in production orders of the detained Senator Ejaz Chaudhry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He demanded the government to probe the incidents and address the issues of Balochistan on priority. Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said during the previous regime, selective use of production orders’ law was employed.

However, he said, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry was arrested in many cases registered under criminal procedure laws and under judicial custody as per the court orders. He vowed to probe the matter to ascertain the delay, which he said, could possibly be due to the grounds of charges leveled against the detained Senator as per law. He endorsed that privilege of a Senator should be protected. Earlier, Senator Karman Murtaza said the recent bloodshed in Balochistan had badly impacted peace and stability of the province.

Leader of the House in Senate, Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that no one could be allowed to perpetrate violence in the name of nationality as Balochistan is an essential part of Pakistan and the Parliament must collectively devise a way forward to overcome prevailing unrest in the province.

Speaking on the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, he said that every Pakistani was sad over the bloody violence and the matter was discussed in detail in the cabinet, adding the interior minister had reached Balochistan to examine the ground situation while Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit Balochistan to review the law and order situation within two days. Ishaq called for the in-depth happening of the issue and suggested to form a committee of the House to probe the matter. The Leader of the House further stated that the State had collectively adopted the policy of operation of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad to counter the terrorism after the Army Public School attack in 2013 and law and order situation improved but unluckily during the recent past the terrorist brought back and released from jails resultantly increase in crimes and terrorist attacks.

The senator added that there was a need to think above the politics of Pakistan and resolve the country’s problems being faced. He seconded the resolve of Chief Minister Balochistan that no one could be allowed to carry out violence in the name of nationality.