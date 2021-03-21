Senate opposition leader to be from PML-N, claims Maryam

LAHORE (TLTP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that the leader of the opposition in the Senate would be from PML-N.

Talking to the journalists on Sunday following a meeting with Jamiat Ul-ema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) as well as Pakistan Demo-cratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam said, “It is a principled decision.

She maintained that PDM member parties had decided that they would vote for PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani for the Senate chairman election, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the deputy chairman, while the leader of the opposition in the upper house of the Parliament would be from the PML-N. “There is no room for change in the decision after the victory or loss of anyone,” she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to respond to the situation he has put the country in. “The PDM is united to seek these answers and represent the masses; we will not give the government any sort of leverage or let them escape this situation,” the PML-N vice president stated.

Speaking on the occasion, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said that the workers of all parties of the alliance will accompany Maryam Nawaz during her hearing at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 26.

“The reasons stated for the hearing have actually unveiled the true face of NAB. We have always held the stance that it is an authority that doesn’t act on its own,” the PDM chief stated. “During the hearing on March 26, millions of workers of PDM will be there with Maryam,” Fazl added.

He went on to say that the masses have been suppressed by inflation and high power tariffs, adding that Pakistan has been made to act on IMF’s orders.

“The country is being made to act on such directions over its economic situation,” he said.

To a question regarding the Pakistan People’s Party’s stance, the PDM chief said that the PPP should respect the decision of the nine other parties of the alliance. “However, we will wait for the decision of the party’s central executive committee’s and consider their suggestions. We will amicably resolve the issue with them,” he added.

Answering a question regarding why the two parties would not stage a long march without the PPP, Fazl said the PPP is a large party, and even if a smaller party puts across its concerns, they should be heard and attempts should be made to resolve them.

Rehman termed the reports about differences within the ranks of PDM as rumours and said that the opposition’s alliance is united. He urged the leadership of the PPP to respect the opinion of nine member parties of the PDM.