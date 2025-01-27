Senate panel okays PECA amend bill

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment bill despite strong opposition from journalistic organizations.

The bill, which has sparked widespread criticism, was passed during a meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem.

According to the reports, heated debate has been witnessed during the meeting with media bodies raising concerns over the bill’s potential to curtail press freedom. The committee chairman questioned the failure of media organizations to submit written recommendations, urging them to do so for a more comprehensive review.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui – while addressing the committee – remarked that “In this country, one does not need a law to arrest someone.” He referred to his own experience, where he had been arrested under the rent law being a tenant of a house.

Senator Kamran Murtaza also raised objections, arguing that the bill was rushed through without proper consultation or consideration of its potential flaws. Despite the protests, the Interior Ministry Secretary defended the bill, asserting that it was meant to safeguard the public from harmful online content.

The committee, however, pushed forward with its approval, stating that the bill, passed by the National Assembly, would proceed for further legislative processes. During the proceedings, media associations, including the Anchors Association, voiced their concerns, highlighting the lack of time to submit their suggestions for amendments.

Journalists pointed out several ambiguities in the bill, especially regarding the definition of “fake news,” which they described as vague and open to misuse. The journalists’ community expressed their stance on the matter, emphasizing that while they support a law against fake news, the current version of the bill, without proper safeguards, would only exacerbate the situation. They further stated that they, as victims of fake news, deserve a voice in shaping this legislation.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, along with Senators Irfan Siddiqui, Shaheed Awan, Omar Farooq, and others, participated in the committee meeting, while PPP Senator Palwasha Khan and Mir Hassan Domki were also present.

The PECA Amendment Bill, which has been approved by both the National Assembly and the Senate Standing Committee, will now be forwarded to the Upper House for further deliberation. Meanwhile, media bodies continue to rally against the legislation, accusing the government of sidelining their input in a matter that directly affects their rights and freedoms.

Earlier this week, the National Assembly had passed the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 with a majority vote, prompting protests and a walkout from journalists in the chamber. The Joint Action Committee of Journalist Organizations has already rejected the bill.