Senate passes anti-terrorism bill despite opposition’s resistance

ISLAMABAD: Amid the opposition uproar, the Senate on Tuesday passed the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with majority of votes by rejecting amendments proposed by JUI-F lawmaker Kamran Murtaza.

Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Muhammad Tallal Badar moved the Bill further to amend the Anti-terrorism Act, 1997 [The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.

Kamran Murtaza moved certain amendments in the Bill but the House rejected them with majority of votes.

The house passed the bill through clause by clause reading.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Bill says, the current security situation requires a robust response that goes beyond the existing legal framework. The erstwhile amendment of Section 11EEEE of the Act ibid are required to re-inserted to empower the government, Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces with the necessary authority to detain individuals who pose a significant threat to national security.

This provision would allow for the preventive detention of suspects based on credible information or reasonable suspicion, thereby disrupting terrorist plots before they can be executed. This will also provide Law Enforcement Agencies with the legal backing to conduct more effective operations against terrorism. It would facilitate the use of Joint Interrogation Teams (JTIs), composed of members from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies to conduct comprehensive inquiries and gather actionable intelligence.

Earlier, responding to various points raised by lawmakers in the Senate, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that currently the country was facing menace of terrorism and amendments proposed by Syed Naveed Qamar have already been incorporated to make it more effective. The bill has also already passed judicial scrutiny tests, he said.

He said that three years sun-set clause has also been added in it. The amendment is in accordance with the original spirit of 1973 constitution, he added.

The minister said that under Clause 2 of the amendment, the detainee would have presented before the Magistrate within 24 hours.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar of PTI said that they were also against the menace of terrorism and wanted to curb it. However, he said some of its clauses were against the law and constitution so the bill should be referred to the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui emphasized that no leniency should be shown toward terrorism. “We do not want terrorists roaming freely while innocent people are slaughtered in different provinces, on passenger trains like the Jaffar Express, or in targeted attacks. These acts weaken our federation and create mistrust between the people and the state,” he observed.

Irfan-ul-Haq urged lawmakers to view anti-terrorism legislation in its proper spirit as we have lost nearly 100,000 lives to the menace of terrorism. “We must either surrender to militants or legislate to resist them. Such laws can prevent crime and also curb forced disappearances and arbitrary detentions,” he said.

Senator Siddiqui urged all parties to take anti-terrorism legislation in good faith rather than perceiving it as a tool against political opponents.

He said that the government and opposition must ensure transparent communication with the public and media regarding legislative measures.

He also expressed his concern over political victimization and mistreatment of political leaders.

He recalled his own experience of arrest and imprisonment, saying he deeply empathized with fellow politicians who had been handcuffed or subjected to harsh treatment. “When I saw Fawad Chaudhry with a cloth over his face, I stood in this House and said this should not happen. Today, when I see Shah Mehmood Qureshi in handcuffs, I feel the same grief,” he said.

He said he cannot support such treatment for anyone, even for those who once caused him pain.

Noorul Haq Qadri of PTI suggested that the bill should be referred to the standing committee and Council of Islamic Ideology to take their input. Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F said that the bill should be referred to the standing committee for two to three says so it could be thoroughly discussed.

Meanwhile, the Upper House of the Parliament also passed two more Bills including the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2025 and the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 unanimously.

The Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill was moved by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Muhammad Tallal Badar moved the Bill in the House while Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik piloted the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the House.