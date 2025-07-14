Senate passes bill restricting social media use for children

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed a new bill, curbing use of social media by children under 16.

According to the officials, the bill mandates strict age verification measures on social media platforms and sets age limit to protect minors from the harms of social media.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp and other platforms will come under the purview of the law.

According to the bill, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been empowered to close social media accounts created for minors. All existing accounts of minor users will be blocked immediately.

The bill proposes a fine between Rs50,000 and Rs500,000 for any platform that allows minors to create accounts.

Anyone who helps a minor create an account with fake documents will be punished with 6 months in prison.

The PTA will have full authority to make rules and implement this law. The bill includes digital awareness and safe internet training programs for parents and children.

Pakistan seeks safe digital environment for children on the model of Australia and New Zealand. Due to the increasing harmful effects of social media, the bill suggests quick and strict safety steps.