Senate passes resolution against killing of couple in Balochistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a strong resolution condemning the public and illegal execution of a couple in broad daylight in Balochistan, allegedly on the orders of a so-called jirga in the name of “honour.”

The resolution, moved by Senator Sherry Rehman on her own behalf and on behalf of Senators Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Jan Muhammad, Mohsin Aziz, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Kamil Ali Agha, Raja Nasir Abbas, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Quratulain Marri, and Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, was adopted by the House during its sitting on July 24.

The resolution condemned the heinous and premeditated act as an abhorrent crime and a gross violation of human rights, the Constitution, and the laws of Pakistan. It declared that such barbaric killings must not be justified under cultural or tribal practices and emphasized that the concept of “honour” cannot override constitutional protections. It highlighted that despite existing legal safeguards, the implementation on the ground remains weak, leading to subversion of justice, particularly in cases targeting women.

The House resolved that such so-called honour killings constitute murder and must be prosecuted under the relevant laws without compromise. It called upon the government to ensure immediate and transparent investigation into the recent killings and bring all those involved—including those who convened or sanctioned any jirga—to justice without delay.

The resolution also urged law enforcement agencies to treat such incidents strictly under the Pakistan Penal Code and called on the Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Human Rights to review enforcement gaps in existing laws. Furthermore, it stressed the need to train prosecutors and investigators to handle gender-based and honour-related crimes as serious offenses and urged both federal and provincial governments to launch awareness campaigns rejecting honour-based violence and reaffirming the primacy of constitutional law.

The Senate reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rights, safety, and dignity of all citizens, especially women, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, according to the resolution passed by the House.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani administered the oath to eight newly elected members of the Upper House and obtained their signatures, marking their formal induction into the Senate. Those who took oath included former federal minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, former senator Faisal Javed Khan, BISP chairperson and PPP senator Rubina Khalid and Senator Talha Mehmood.

Other senators included Niaz Ahmed , Dilawar Khan, Atta-ul-Haq and former deputy chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi. The oath-taking ceremony was held in the Senate Hall of Parliament House, followed by the signing of the roll register by the members. Chairman Senate welcomed the newly sworn-in members, expressing confidence that their contributions would bolster parliamentary proceedings and enrich legislative discourse. After the formalities, the senators exchanged pleasantries with the chairman.