Senate passes resolution condemning Israeli aggression against Iran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israeli aggression against Iran.

The resolution moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the House stands resolute with Iranian brethren and supports their right to defend themselves against Israeli aggression.

It noted that Israeli attack is a blatant violation of fundamental principles of the United Nations and all international norms, and has put peace and security in the region and beyond in grave danger.

The resolution unequivocally condemned Israel’s heinous crimes against Muslim Ummah especially against brotherly nations of Palestine and Iran.

The resolution mentioned that over the years, Israel has been source of countless deaths of Muslims around the world particularly in occupied Palestine.

It said the world and Muslim Ummah are witnessing the slaughter of innocent children and civilians in Gaza for last two years on an unimaginable scale.

The resolution expressed concern over the inaction of Muslim world against this genocide, which has now led Israel to attack another sovereign Muslim state Iran.

Earlier, the Senate has commenced discussion on the budget for the next fiscal year.

Leader of the opposition Syed Shibli Faraz opened the debate.

The Leader of the Opposition said the issue of circular debt in power sector be addressed.

He emphasized that more funds should have been allocated in the budget for construction of dams.

Syed Shibli Faraz criticized the expanded powers given to the Federal Board of Revenue, saying they will affect ease of doing business and will hinder investment prospects.

He said the privileged class is being facilitated, while unemployment and poverty continue to surge.

He recommended that employment opportunities be increased.

Taking floor of the House, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui proposed that the budget for higher education should be increased.

He said institutes like Pakistan Academy of Letters, Urdu Science Board and others should be developed and reformed.

Senator Shahadat Awan recommended that rural development be prioritized in the budget.

He said budgetary allocation for K-IV project, Karachi and Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway should be increased.

Shahadat Awan also called for increasing allocation for health, education and environment protection.

The Senate also unanimously passed “The Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2025”.

The bill was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3 pm.