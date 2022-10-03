Senate passes three private members’ bills

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Senate on Monday passed three private members’ bills and referred eight others to the relevant committees for further consideration. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Javed moved the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was passed by the House.

Likewise, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Saleem Mandviwala introduced the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022, which was also adopted by the House. However, the House passed another bill, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022, amid protest by the opposition lawmakers. They alleged that the bill sponsored by Saleem Mandviwalla and independent Senator Kauda Babar, was not discussed by the relevant standing committee. The opposition later walked out of the House against its passage.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the bill was thoroughly deliberated in the committee’s meeting. Each and every amendment proposed by the opposition was also considered by it, he added.

Eight bills, including the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Tosha Khana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022; the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022] (Amendment of Articles 215, 218 and 228); and identical bills namely the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Khunsa Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2022.

The chair deferred two private members’ bills including the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Article 62), which would likely to be considered likely on next private members’ day on October 10.

