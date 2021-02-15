Senate polls: 170 submit nomination papers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Around 170 candidates have submitted their nomination papers with Returning Officers (RO’s), Election Commission of Pakistan updated on Monday.

Election Commission of Pakistan has mentioned that 170 candidates submitted their nomination papers with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

The last dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 20 while the dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 23.

The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 24 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 25.

Mentioning the breakdown of nomination papers, ECP official has commented that around 29 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from federal capital.

Whereas, as far as women seats are concerned, 40 nomination papers have been submitted for Women seats while 10 for Non-Muslim and 33 nomination papers have been submitted for Technocrats and Ulema seats besides 87 for General seats, ECP official commented.

Referring to extension of election date, he said that the commission had extended the date for filing nomination papers for senate election from February 13 to February 15 on written adding that, verbal requests from various forums to facilitate the candidates.

He said that the ECP had appointed five Returning Officers for Islamabad and four provinces.Pointing out term expiration date of Senate members, he added that the polling will be held on March 3 on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.

Election Commission of Pakistan official also informed that the polling would be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.