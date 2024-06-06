Senate polls in KP: PHC reserves judgment

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad reserved verdict on a plea challenging the postponement of the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday.

The counsel Ali Zaman advocate argued that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision to postpone the elections was illegal, unconstitutional, and biased. He added that ECP had imposed condition to the Senate elections with the oath taking of members provincial assemblies on reserved seats, which was not required by law.

The plea stated that this decision violated petitioner’s constitutional right to contest elections and Azam Swati is a candidate for Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The petitioner also argued that the Election Commission’s decision was in violation of the court’s earlier order.

ECP’s lawyer argued that the commission’s decision was lawful and in accordance with the constitution. He added that Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not obtained the required oath from members on reserved. He added that Supreme Court of Pakistan will pick-up reserve seats appeal on 24th June for hearing on regular basis.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the Election Commission’s decision would affect the transparency of the elections and that the commission was trying to delay the elections to favor certain candidates. PHC reserved verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides which is expected to have significant implications for the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.