Senate session to be held on opposition’s requisition today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A senate session will be held on the opposition’s requisition on Tuesday (today).

According to reports, the session will be chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. As per the agenda of the session, the situation in wake of the Azadi March will be discussed.

The agenda further said that the ongoing curfew and violence by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir will be discussed as well.

The session will also have discussion on the dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

The censorship on media, economic situation, and the rise in gas and electricity bills will be discussed.

The Senate Secretariat issues an official notification for the session tomorrow.

The Azadi March is taking place in the federal capital under JUI-F Chief Fazl-ur-Rehman, who said that the sit-in will continue until the demands are met or the All Parties’ Conference (APC) comes to a conclusion on it.

On the meeting between government and Rahbar committee today, Fazl said that the doubts about the opposition being divided have been laid to rest.

“Today, the opposition parties have decided that we will plan the future strategy for the Azadi March, not you,” said the JUI-F supremo in an indirect message to the ruling PTI.