Senate Standing Committee on SAFRON to held meeting in Peshawar

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) will held in meeting in the office of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today on 13, January 2021. The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman Committee Senator Taj Muhammad Khan. The Committee will be briefed by officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Ministry of Education KPK, Federal and Provincial Secretaries Finance, Chief Engineer KPK, Pakistan Medical Commission, Planning Commission of Pakistan and many more.

The meeting will review the ongoing development and administrative issues after merger of FATA and PATA in to mainstream Districts of KPK. Sources revealed that Federal Government is fully committed to its promise made to the people of the area and continuously working to achieve optimum results in this regard.