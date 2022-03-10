Senate Standing Committee on water resources meets

ISLAMABAD (APP): The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senator Musdik Masood Malik.

The committee discussed in detail security and safety issues related to the Ghazi Barotha Channel and underground water levels of the four provinces.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and senior officers from the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA along with all concerned.

The meeting commenced with a briefing regarding safety matters related to the Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Proj-ect. A point of Public Imp-ortance raised by Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Sh-ah that was referred to the committee by the house.

The committee enquired about the reasons for rising safety issues while being access by citizens.

It was asserted that provisions be made to ensure access to the public, while beefing up safety measures.

It was also asserted that life guards be employed around certain parts of the channel to curb loss of life. Promotion of waters sports was also discussed in the meeting.

Enquiring the reasons for increased fatality of the Ghazi Barotha Channel; that has claimed the life of 124 individuals; the committee was informed the main reason for this as it being a Power Channel with a velocity of 7.6 feet per hour.

The Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project is a Mega run-of-the–river project of WAPDA generating 1450 MW Electricity; which in addition to safety issues is prone to national security matters as well.

The 36 Km service road has been protected with guard rail/crash barrier at critical location along the power channel.

The committee asserted that WAPDA officers must be given authority to protect and penalize infringement of barriers.

The committee directed the ministry to devise a complete plan on matters discussed and submit it within three months.

Reviewing details of underground water levels in Sindh; the committee showed concern regarding lack of information of the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department, Sindh.

The committee stressed the need for the department to review projects and devise a plan to ensure water tables were developed. It was asserted that details of plans to deal with water logging and salinity, including maintenance of RO Plants and LBOD channels, be presented to the committee as well.

The committee was disconcerted that 70 percent of RO Plants installed in SIndh were in non-working condition.

Directives were given for a complete report to be presented on measures to reduce water logging and salinity by 30 percent in the province, in accordance with the Indus Water Accord of 1991.

