Senator Ali Zafar says riots individual act, party cannot be banned

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ali Zafar on Wednesday said vandalism was an individual act and it did not provide basis to ban a political party.

Talking to the media outside Supreme Court (SC), he said an attempt had been made to ban the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) in the past, adding that the SC ruled that a ban could not be imposed on a political party. “If PTI is banned, the SC could annul it within a day,” he added.

He went on to say that the law was not being followed, adding that there was no functional assembly in two provinces. “The constitution has been derailed,” he added.

PTI leaders were arrested soon after courts ordered their release, he said, adding that the PTI would approach the SC against this.

Mr Zafar continued by saying that constitution could not be implemented if there were no assemblies. “Courts will lose trust if their orders are not implemented,” he added.

Courts annulled thousands of laws since Pakistan came into being, he said, adding that it should not be taken as a rift between courts and the parliament.