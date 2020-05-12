Senator Anwar ul Haq says India trying to strengthen Kashmir case by speaking on Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar Tuesday said the resistance of the people of Kashmir has gotten on the nerves of the Indian establishment and the more India speaks on Balochistan, the more it strengthens the Kashmir case.

Reacting to Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya’s confession that India is involved in terrorism in Balochistan, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader said Indian claims of contacts with militants in the Pakistani province are just an attempt to keep the global attention away from the occupied Kashmir.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar further added that Pakistan’s case over Kashmir is getting stronger worldwide and India is using Balochistan as a proxy in which it will face failure.