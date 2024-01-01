Senator Faisal Subzwari urges empowerment of local govts across Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senator of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), Faisal Subzwari, emphasized the need for empowered local governments or the creation of new provinces during a Senate session on proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking at the meeting session, Subzwari highlighted the lack of authority granted to local governments, stating that the current legal framework fails to empower them across all provinces.

Subzwari thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for their support and remarked on the Law Minister’s statement that a special committee would continue working on the issue of local authority.

He further revealed that the matter of empowering local governments would be addressed in the upcoming 27th constitutional amendment.

Subzwari pointed out that MQM-P, like other parties, played its part in contributing to the ongoing constitutional amendments, which aim to improve the judiciary and the justice system of Pakistan.

He stressed that the real benefit to the people would come when courts deliver quick justice, which is the fundamental improvement needed.

By addressing common citizens’ issues, the judiciary can truly bring reforms that positively impact society, he argued.

The senator’s call for action highlights the ongoing debate in Pakistan about local government empowerment, a long-standing issue that remains unresolved in the country’s political landscape.