Senator Kakar says prolong drought badly affected Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: On February, Chairman, Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar has highlighted the agricultural problems of Balochistan saying that the prolong drought has badly affected around 80 percent agriculture of Balochistan.

While critiquing the past governments he added that they have not taken a single step for the betterment of mining sector in the province.

Chairing the committee meeting, Senator Kakar also mentioned that, it is unfortunate that despite being the less developed province, the products of the Balochistan especially dried fruits, vegetables, fruits and other crops are not allowed to be transported to the rest of the country.

In addition to this, Senator Kakar also directed the customs officials to coordinate with other concerned agencies to resolve the issues of Balochistan and Karachi businessmen.

Whereas, the Joint Secretary of the ministry of Commerce assured that the traders would be facilitated and steps would be taken to resolve their concerns.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed that after the 25th amendment of constitution, exemption from income and sales tax has been given till June 2023 in Zhob division and former tribal districts.

Recommendation that these areas should be given exemption for another five years even after 2023, was also given by the committee.

Regarding minerals of the province, committee was informed that chromite is exported from Balochistan in the form of raw material and if the processed facility was set up here, the country will benefit by billion of rupees.

Upon this Usman Kakar expressed his views saying that several meetings have been held with the provincial government for the installation of processing plant at Muslim Bagh area but no progress has been made.

Moreover, in today’s meeting the committee reviewed the details of all import-export during of last six months at Chaman Customs Gateway, Badini Customs Gateway and Tor-kham Customs Gateway.

The functional committee meeting was attended by Senators Fida Moham-mad, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo and Nusrat Shaheen besides Joint Se-cretary Ministry of Comm-erce and others officials.